Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA (LWBP.WA)

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:Signs with ENEA Wytwarzanie Sp. z o.o. an annual contract for the supply of thermal coal in 2016 under the mulit-year agreement.The value of deliveries in 2016 is 760.1 million Polish zlotys net.The value of the multi–year agreement is 5.06 billion zlotys net.The coal will be supplied to ENEA Wytwarzanie’s power plant in Kozienice, Poland. Full Article
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA signs annex to coal delivery deal with ENERGA Elektrownie Ostroleka SA
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:Signs an annex to deal increasing coal deliveries to ENERGA Elektrownie Ostroleka SA and extending their period to Dec. 31, 2016.Following annex value of deal raises to 1.19 billion Polish zlotys net, up 4.36 percent versus the value of order mentioned in current report from Dec. 30, 2014. Full Article
Polish unit of France's EDF cancels deal to buy coal from Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:A Polish unit of France's EDF, EDF Paliwa Sp. z o.o., has cancelled a deal to buy coal from Polish coal miner Bogdanka as of the end of 2016.The deliveries until Dec. 31, 2016 will be completed according to schedule.Following the cancellation, total value of deal is 481 million Polish zlotys net. Full Article