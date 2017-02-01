Edition:
LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

LXSG.DE on Xetra

67.31EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€67.69
Open
€67.55
Day's High
€67.55
Day's Low
€67.09
Volume
218,190
Avg. Vol
302,880
52-wk High
€70.67
52-wk Low
€53.64

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 

Chemtura Corp : Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess .Approximately 99.88 percent of votes cast at special meeting were in favor of approval and adoption of merger agreement.  Full Article

Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura
Sunday, 25 Sep 2016 

Lanxess Ag : Offering all cash consideration of $33.50 per share for chemtura . Signs contract to acquire chemtura . Chemtura transaction with an enterprise value of around eur 2.4 billion .Secured bridge financing for chemtura deal.  Full Article

Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Lanxess AG : Annual EBITDA contribution of eur 20 million initially, rising gradually to eur 30 million by 2020 Further company coverage: [LXSG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Lanxess CEO sees continuing margin pressure in rubber ops
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Lanxess CEO Matthias Zachert on conference call : Says earnings decline in rubber operations will continue in H2 . Says will continue to play an active role in M&A . Says margin pressure in rubber operations will continue into 2017 . Says aims to fully consolidate rubber JV for three years, ownership structure shouldn't change for next 5 yrs . Says hopes that Latin America business will pick up again Further company coverage: [LXSG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Lanxess gives Q1 and full FY 2016 EBITDA pre exceptionals outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Lanxess AG:Forecast for full FY 2016: EBITDA pre exceptionals between 880 million and 930 million euros.Is forecasting EBITDA pre exceptionals between 240 million and 260 million euros for the first quarter of 2016.Will propose that dividend be increased by 20 pct compared with the prior year to 0.60 euros per share for FY 2015.  Full Article

Lanxess AG raises FY 2015 guidance
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Lanxess AG:Now sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 860-900 million euros ($932-978 million), compared with previous guidance of 840-880 million euros and up from 808 million last year.FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA 862.93 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

