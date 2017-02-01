LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)
Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess
Chemtura Corp
Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura
Lanxess Ag
Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020
Lanxess AG
Lanxess CEO sees continuing margin pressure in rubber ops
Lanxess
Lanxess gives Q1 and full FY 2016 EBITDA pre exceptionals outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Lanxess AG:Forecast for full FY 2016: EBITDA pre exceptionals between 880 million and 930 million euros.Is forecasting EBITDA pre exceptionals between 240 million and 260 million euros for the first quarter of 2016.Will propose that dividend be increased by 20 pct compared with the prior year to 0.60 euros per share for FY 2015. Full Article
Lanxess AG raises FY 2015 guidance
Lanxess AG:Now sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 860-900 million euros ($932-978 million), compared with previous guidance of 840-880 million euros and up from 808 million last year.FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA 862.93 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4
