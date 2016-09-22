Edition:
Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

MAB.L on London Stock Exchange

245.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
245.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
486,019
52-wk High
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitchells & Butlers says total sales in 51 weeks of financial year down 0.8 pct
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Mitchells & Butlers Plc : Close trading update . Like-For-Like sales increased by 1.8 pct in most recent 8 weeks, representing a continuation of improved trend both over time and relative to total eating-out market . Total sales in first 51 weeks of financial year fell by 0.8 pct. . Margins for full year will be below last year, as previously advised, particularly as a result of acceleration of investment in estate and wage inflation .So far this financial year we have converted or remodelled 244 sites, and opened 7 new sites..  Full Article

Mitchells & Butlers total sales in 43 weeks down 1.3 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Mitchells & Butlers Plc : Total sales in first 43 weeks of financial year fell by 1.3% . Poor weather in June and euro 2016 have had an expected adverse impact but we are pleased to see an improving trend .Expect to have increased our investment programme to complete around 250 conversions and remodels in full year..  Full Article

Marston's to open fewer pubs, lodges next year on muted market

Oct 10 British pub operator Marston's Plc said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions.

