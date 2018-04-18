Mabion SA (MABP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mabion To Increase Share Capital Through Private Share Issue

April 18 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUE OF 1.9 MILLION OF SERIES P SHARES.SERIES P SHARE TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS.SERIES P SHARE ISSUE PRICE SET AT 91 ZLOTY PER SHARE.THE MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS ALSO BEEN AUTHORIZED TO SETTLE THE ALLOTMENT OF SHARES THROUGH LOAN SETTLEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER, TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD .

Mabion To Get 63.3 Mln Zloty Subsidy For R&D Centre Enlargement

April 5 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PROJECT REGARDING ENLARGEMENT OF THE COMPANY'S R&D CENTRE HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR FINANCING.THE PROJECT TO BE FINANCED IN THE AMOUNT OF 63.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, THE TOTAL COST OF PROJECT AT 172.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Mabion Q3 Net Loss Narrows To 13.2 Million Zlotys

Nov 30 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET LOSS WAS 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Mabion H1 net loss increases to 4.6 mln zlotys YoY

Mabion Sa : H1 revenue 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($689,800)year on year .H1 net loss of 4.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys year on year.

Twiti Investments, Glatton to acquire Mabion series O shares

Mabion SA : Signs preliminary agreements with Twiti Investments Ltd. and Glatton Sp. z o.o. to acquire the company's series O shares at the issue price of 47 zlotys ($12.09) per share . Twiti Investments to acquire no more than 0.2 million of the company's series O shares and Glatton to acquire no more than 0.1 million of Mabion's series O shares .Both companies are the main investors of Mabion.

Mabion Q1 net loss widens to 2.1 mln zlotys

Mabion SA : Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue ​of 0 zlotys versus 177,000 zlotys ($45,641) a year ago .Q1 net loss was 2.1 million​ zlotys versus ​a loss of 1.4 million zlotys a year ago.