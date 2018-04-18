Edition:
Mabion SA (MABP.WA)

MABP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

100.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

1.00zł (+1.01%)
Prev Close
99.00zł
Open
97.60zł
Day's High
100.00zł
Day's Low
97.30zł
Volume
4,022
Avg. Vol
5,500
52-wk High
139.00zł
52-wk Low
81.26zł

Latest Key Developments

Mabion To Increase Share Capital Through Private Share Issue
Wednesday, 18 Apr 2018 

April 18 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUE OF 1.9 MILLION OF SERIES P SHARES.SERIES P SHARE TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS.SERIES P SHARE ISSUE PRICE SET AT 91 ZLOTY PER SHARE.THE MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS ALSO BEEN AUTHORIZED TO SETTLE THE ALLOTMENT OF SHARES THROUGH LOAN SETTLEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER, TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD .  Full Article

Mabion To Get 63.3 Mln Zloty Subsidy For R&D Centre Enlargement
Wednesday, 4 Apr 2018 

April 5 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PROJECT REGARDING ENLARGEMENT OF THE COMPANY'S R&D CENTRE HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR FINANCING.THE PROJECT TO BE FINANCED IN THE AMOUNT OF 63.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, THE TOTAL COST OF PROJECT AT 172.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Mabion Q3 Net Loss Narrows To 13.2 Million Zlotys
Thursday, 30 Nov 2017 

Nov 30 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET LOSS WAS 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Mabion H1 net loss increases to 4.6 mln zlotys YoY
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Mabion Sa : H1 revenue 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($689,800)year on year .H1 net loss of 4.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys year on year.  Full Article

Twiti Investments, Glatton to acquire Mabion series O shares
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Mabion SA : Signs preliminary agreements with Twiti Investments Ltd. and Glatton Sp. z o.o. to acquire the company's series O shares at the issue price of 47 zlotys ($12.09) per share . Twiti Investments to acquire no more than 0.2 million of the company's series O shares and Glatton to acquire no more than 0.1 million of Mabion's series O shares .Both companies are the main investors of Mabion.  Full Article

Mabion Q1 net loss widens to 2.1 mln zlotys
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Mabion SA : Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue ​of 0 zlotys versus 177,000 zlotys ($45,641) a year ago .Q1 net loss was 2.1 million​ zlotys versus ​a loss of 1.4 million zlotys a year ago.  Full Article

Mabion SA News

BRIEF-Mabion FY Net Loss Widens To 57.9 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET LOSS OF 57.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 55.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

Earnings vs. Estimates

