Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

MAGG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

43.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.99 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.03
Day's High
R$ 44.15
Day's Low
R$ 43.01
Volume
8,300
Avg. Vol
77,558
52-wk High
R$ 44.15
52-wk Low
R$ 21.28

RHI says supervisory board approves acquisition of controlling stake in Magnesita
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

RHI AG :Supervisory board gave approval to resolutions proposed by management board regarding acquisition of a controlling stake of at least 46 pct, but no more than 50 pct plus one share in Magnesita at its meeting.  Full Article

Photo

RHI expects stable full-year profit, London listing next month

VIENNA Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI expects rising customer demand and price increases to offset expenses related to its acquisition of Brazilian rival Magnesita this year and keep its core profit stable.

