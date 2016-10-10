Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)
MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
171.00INR
10:59am BST
171.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.55 (-0.90%)
Rs-1.55 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs172.55
Rs172.55
Open
Rs172.20
Rs172.20
Day's High
Rs173.10
Rs173.10
Day's Low
Rs169.85
Rs169.85
Volume
52,701
52,701
Avg. Vol
325,096
325,096
52-wk High
Rs192.00
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50
Rs85.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Magma Fincorp says no intention of any stake sale by promoters
Magma Fincorp Ltd
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance
* Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: