Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Sept qtr profit rises

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees versus profit 269.4 million rupees year ago .Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter total income 2.58 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's step-down unit signs JV agreement with city of Kuusamo

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Holiday Club Resorts Oy has signed a JV agreement with city of Kuusamo for establishment of Tropiikin Rantasauna Oy .

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India March-qtr profit rises

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 320.9 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees last year .