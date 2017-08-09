Edition:
United Kingdom

Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)

MAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.00CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$19.00
Open
$19.00
Day's High
$19.05
Day's Low
$19.00
Volume
11,409
Avg. Vol
19,374
52-wk High
$21.39
52-wk Low
$16.32

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Magellan Aerospace Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35​
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp -:Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces financial results.Q2 revenue c$253.5 million.Qtrly ‍shr $0.35​.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year boeing 777x & 787 Dreamliner contracts
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Boeing 777X & 787 Dreamliner contracts . Magellan Aerospace Corp says signing of new long-term contracts for supply of complex titanium machined components for 777X program . Magellan Aerospace Corp- New long-term 777X contracts and 787 extension period will take effect in 2017 .Magellan Aerospace -In addition, co and Boeing agreed to long term contract extension on existing 787 Dreamliner program statement of work.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace Corp qtrly net income per share C$0.38
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Q2 revenue C$252.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$255.9 million . Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results .Qtrly net income per share C$0.38.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year contracts with GKN Aerospace
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace Corp says contract extension is projected to generate revenues in excess of cdn $130 million through to december 2020 . Magellan aerospace corp says also awarded a new contract to supply a350 outboard flap precision machine details and assemblies .Magellan Aerospace Corp says new contract is projected to generate revenues of CDN $36 million to December 2020.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year airbus contracts
Monday, 2 May 2016 

Magellan Aerospace Corp:Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contracts.Magellan UK was also awarded a contract to supply certain A380 wing ribs to Airbus valued at about CDN $20 million.Contract is valued at approximately cdn $700 million.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace Corporation says Elena Milantoni named CFO
Wednesday, 23 Dec 2015 

Magellan Aerospace Corporation:Says effective January 1, 2016, Elena Milantoni has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Dekker.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace Acquires the Assets of Lawrence Ripak
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Magellan Aerospace Corporation:Says that it has, through a wholly owned subsidiary, Magellan Aerospace Processing, Long Island, Inc., acquired substantially all the assets of Lawrence Ripak Co. Inc. and Ripak Aerospace Processing LLC (Ripak) for $23.7 million, subject to normal working capital adjustments.Ripak is an aerospace processing facility located in Long Island, New York.  Full Article

Magellan Aerospace Corp News

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

* Magellan Aerospace Corp selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

Earnings vs. Estimates

