Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)

Magellan Aerospace Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp -:Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces financial results.Q2 revenue c$253.5 million.Qtrly ‍shr $0.35​.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year boeing 777x & 787 Dreamliner contracts

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Boeing 777X & 787 Dreamliner contracts . Magellan Aerospace Corp says signing of new long-term contracts for supply of complex titanium machined components for 777X program . Magellan Aerospace Corp- New long-term 777X contracts and 787 extension period will take effect in 2017 .Magellan Aerospace -In addition, co and Boeing agreed to long term contract extension on existing 787 Dreamliner program statement of work.

Magellan Aerospace Corp qtrly net income per share C$0.38

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Q2 revenue C$252.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$255.9 million . Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results .Qtrly net income per share C$0.38.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year contracts with GKN Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace Corp says contract extension is projected to generate revenues in excess of cdn $130 million through to december 2020 . Magellan aerospace corp says also awarded a new contract to supply a350 outboard flap precision machine details and assemblies .Magellan Aerospace Corp says new contract is projected to generate revenues of CDN $36 million to December 2020.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year airbus contracts

Magellan Aerospace Corp:Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contracts.Magellan UK was also awarded a contract to supply certain A380 wing ribs to Airbus valued at about CDN $20 million.Contract is valued at approximately cdn $700 million.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation says Elena Milantoni named CFO

Magellan Aerospace Corporation:Says effective January 1, 2016, Elena Milantoni has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Dekker.

Magellan Aerospace Acquires the Assets of Lawrence Ripak

Magellan Aerospace Corporation:Says that it has, through a wholly owned subsidiary, Magellan Aerospace Processing, Long Island, Inc., acquired substantially all the assets of Lawrence Ripak Co. Inc. and Ripak Aerospace Processing LLC (Ripak) for $23.7 million, subject to normal working capital adjustments.Ripak is an aerospace processing facility located in Long Island, New York.