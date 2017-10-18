Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​.Says investment commitment of 5 billion rupees over 3 years‍​.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 153 million rupees; income from operations INR 888.6 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 1.05 billion rupees .