Edition:
United Kingdom

Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

432.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs435.90
Open
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs442.50
Day's Low
Rs431.05
Volume
75,004
Avg. Vol
203,411
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manpasand Beverages completes setting up manufacturing facility in Haryana
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : Completed setting up a new manufacturing facility in the state of Haryana .  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : June-quarter net profit 286.5 million rupees versus 157 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.37 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Manpasand Beverages Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI

* Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)

» More MANB.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials