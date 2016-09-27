Edition:
United Kingdom

Man SE (MANG.DE)

MANG.DE on Xetra

94.68EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€94.68
Open
€94.64
Day's High
€94.94
Day's Low
€94.41
Volume
65,569
Avg. Vol
70,960
52-wk High
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MAN says kicks off restructuring of Diesel & Turbo
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

MAN : Diesel & Turbo announces start of future strategy programme . Says under proposed plan each MAN site will specialise in more clearly defined area . Future programme aimed at improving results by over 450 million eur . Anticipates that around 1,400 staff will be affected by the planned measures . Says expect orders for new turbo engines to remain at their current low level also in the coming years Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

MAN CEO says Diesel & Turbo environment remains tough
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

MAN : CEO says 2016 market environment for Diesel & Turbo to remain difficult, sees Power Engineering orders flat . CEO says sold significantly more trucks and buses in Q1 than year ago . CEO reiterates 2016 group sales to be slightly lower, operating profit significantly higher . CEO reiterates Truck and Bus unit to significantly improve profit by end-2017 Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

