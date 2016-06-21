Edition:
United Kingdom

Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

64.45INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs63.15
Open
Rs63.25
Day's High
Rs65.35
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Volume
703,866
Avg. Vol
977,234
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man Infraconstruction unit gets order worth 7.52 bln rupees
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd : Unit man projects receives order worth inr 7.52 billion from bharat Mumbai container terminals private limited .  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd:Approved declaration of second interim dividend of 0.99 Indian rupees per share (i.e. 49.50%) on 24,75,00,270 equity shares having face value of 2 Indian rupees each, for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Man Infraconstruction Ltd News

» More MANI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials