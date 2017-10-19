Manitou BF SA (MANP.PA)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manitou Q3 ​revenues​ ​at 354 millions euros,​ ​+10%
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA ::Q3’17​ ​REVENUES​ ​OF​ ​€354M,​ ​+10%​ ​VERSUS.​ ​Q3’16,​ ​+7%​ ​LIKE​ ​FOR​ ​LIKE‍​.CUMULATIVE​ ​9-MONTH​ ​SALES​ ​OF​ ​€1,159M,​ ​+15%​ ​VERSUS.​ ​Q3’16,​ ​+13%​ ​LIKE​ ​FOR​ ​LIKE.Q3​ ​ORDER​ ​INTAKES​ ​ON​ ​EQUIPMENT​ ​OF​ ​€312M​ ​VERSUS.​ ​€206M​ ​IN​ ​Q3’16.​ ​END​ ​OF​ ​Q3​ ​ORDER​ ​BOOK​ ​AT​ ​€526M​ ​VERSUS.​ ​€244M​ ​IN​ ​Q3’16​ ​AND​ ​€344M​ ​IN​ ​Q4’16.SAYS CURRENT DEPTH OF ORDER BOOK AND POSITIVE BUSINESS OUTLOOK CONFIRMS PROSPECTS FOR 2017‍​.  Full Article

Manitou buys back 2.8% of its share capital from Toyota Industries
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Manitou BF SA :Says ​it has signed with Toyota Industries Corporation <6201.T> an agreement relating to the purchase by Manitou BF of a block of 1,120,000 of its own shares at a unit negotiated price of 13.38 euros ($14.83) and representing approximately 2.8% of its share capital.  Full Article

Manitou BF H1 net income group share up at 23 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Manitou Bf Sa : H1 sales 689.3 million euros ($757.40 million), up 1 pct . Q2 order backlog of 304 million euros versus 281 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 23 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago . Confirmation of the outlook for an increase in sales of 2 percent . H1 EBITDA 53 million euros versus 47.0 million euros year ago .Outlook for an improved recurring operating income of approximately 50 basis points.  Full Article

Manitou Bf confirms 2016 outlook and proposes dividend
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Manitou Bf SA:Confirms 2016 outlook for an increase in sales of approximately 2 pct‍​.Confirms 2016 outlook of an improved recurring operating income of approximately 50 basis points.Dividend to be proposed of 0.36 euro per share.  Full Article

Manitou Bf gives FY 2016 guidance below analysts' estimates
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Manitou Bf SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue to grow about 2 pct versus 2015.FY 2016 revenue growth: 4.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

