Marston's PLC (MARS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marston's says sales and profits for year are ahead of last year

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MARSTON'S PLC ::‍IN DESTINATION AND PREMIUM, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 0.9% ABOVE LAST YEAR​.‍IN TAVERNS, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 1.6% ABOVE LAST YEAR​.‍IN LEASED, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE PROFITS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE UP 1% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​.‍IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WE NOW EXPECT TO OPEN 15 PUBS AND BARS, AND SIX LODGES​.‍"MODEST TRIMMING OF OUR OPENINGS PROGRAMME REFLECTS A DEGREE OF CAUTION GIVEN RECENT SUBDUED MARKET CONDITIONS".‍SALES AND PROFITS FOR YEAR ARE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR, AND WE TARGET FURTHER GROWTH IN 2018​.‍NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO COST TRENDS HIGHLIGHTED PREVIOUSLY, BUT CO HAS IDENTIFIED COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY £5M PER ANNUM​.

Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 percent over recent 10 weeks

Marston's Plc : Year-End trading update . Have made good progress this year with underlying profit before tax in line with management expectations . In destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 2.3 pct ahead of last year including food like-for-like sales growth of 1.7 pct . Wet like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 pct, underpinned by strong growth in room income . In last 10 weeks of period like-for-like sales have grown 1.8 pct . Operating margin is in line with last year and we completed 22 new pubs and bars and six lodges in financial year just ended . Marston's - in 2017 financial year we plan to open at least 22 pubs and bars and at least five lodges with openings programme weighted towards second half year . Continue to have a good pipeline of sites to maintain similar levels of expansion for foreseeable future . In taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.7 pct ahead of last year, with growth of 2.0 pct in last 10 weeks including a strong performance in our franchise estate . In leased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 2 pct compared to last year. . Marston's - in brewing, our beer brands have performed very strongly, with own-brand volumes up 13 pct for financial year and profits in line with management expectations. .Trading has continued at similar levels since year end which is encouraging.

Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 pct over recent 16 weeks

Marston's Plc : Have continued to make progress in line with our expectations . In destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 42 week period were 2.5 pct ahead of last year . In most recent 16 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 pct despite anticipated adverse impact of Euro 2016 football tournament . Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 22 pub restaurants and bars in current financial year in addition to six lodges .We have not seen any discernible impact on trading to date.

Marston's says on track for the full year

Marston's Plc : Full year plans on track, performance to date in line with expectations . At least 20 new pubs this financial year, including two revere bars . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 11.8 percent to 33.1 million stg .Interim dividend up 4 percent to 2.6 penceper share.

Marston's PLC proposes final dividend

Marston's PLC:Says final dividend for 2015 of 4.5p per share amounting to £25.8 million has been proposed for approval at annual general meeting.Says that subject to approval at annual general meeting, this dividend will be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on Dec. 18, 2015.