Marston's PLC (MARS.L)
106.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
106.40
--
--
--
--
2,492,197
147.70
101.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Marston's says sales and profits for year are ahead of last year
Oct 10 (Reuters) - MARSTON'S PLC
Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 percent over recent 10 weeks
Marston's Plc
Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 pct over recent 16 weeks
Marston's Plc
Marston's says on track for the full year
Marston's Plc
Marston's PLC proposes final dividend
Marston's PLC:Says final dividend for 2015 of 4.5p per share amounting to £25.8 million has been proposed for approval at annual general meeting.Says that subject to approval at annual general meeting, this dividend will be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on Dec. 18, 2015. Full Article
Domestic banks help FTSE edge ahead
MILAN Britain's top share index ended at a two-month high on Tuesday after domestic banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds rose following a broker upgrade on hopes of a softer exit from the European Union.
- Why I'm still avoiding shares of these three companies despite today's good results
- 5 Brexit bargains: Marston's plc, Prudential plc, Next plc, Sports Direct International plc and Thomas Cook Group plc
- Will a plummeting pound boost tourism shares like Merlin Entertainments plc, Whitbread plc & Marston's plc?
- These 5 FTSE 250 stars are trading far too cheaply!
- Should you buy Marshalls plc, Burberry Group plc and Marston's plc after today's updates?
- 4 Stunning 5%+ Yielders! AstraZeneca plc, TUI AG, Marston's plc and Taylor Wimpey plc