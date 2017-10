Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

: MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable US access plan implementation . Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Says William D. Mccombe has been appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer .Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Says remains on track to receive its required security clearances in Q4 2016.

Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd : William Mccombe appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer of SSL MDA Holdings . MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable us access plan implementation .Says remains on track to receive its required security clearances in Q4 2016.

MacDonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd : MDA reports second quarter 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend . Q2 revenue C$503 million versus i/b/e/s view C$546.1 million . Qtrly consolidated revenues $502.5 million versus $523.7 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$1.55, revenue view C$546.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly earnings per share $0.69.

Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd : Signed 4-year contract with ceiling of 31 million Euros to provide Radarsat-2 information to European Maritime Safety Agency .Says EMSA expands use of Radarsat-2 information for maritime applications.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd:Says has signed two contracts with a combined value of 4.3 million euros with Thales Alenia Space for four subsystems to be installed on the Sentinel-6A, -6B, -3C, and -3D environmental monitoring satellites, part of Europe's Copernicus program.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd:Has signed a multi-million dollar contract with Lockheed Martin to develop two communication subsystems for modernized A2100 satellites.