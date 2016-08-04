Edition:
United Kingdom

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

432.90INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.30 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs418.60
Open
Rs420.90
Day's High
Rs439.70
Day's Low
Rs417.00
Volume
221,451
Avg. Vol
175,587
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mayur Uniquoters to consider share buyback
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Board to consider buyback of equity shares .  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares fourth interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declared fourth interim dividend of 0.85 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.Says the said dividend will be paid on or after March 24, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago

» More MAYU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials