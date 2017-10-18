MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MBB SE ::SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG << >> ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017.‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF USK, ANNUALISED REVENUE OF MBB GROUP AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EUR450 MLN​.

MBB SE : Aumann AG strengthens supervisory board and executive management .Sebastian Roll appointed as CFO of Aumann AG.

MBB SE : H1 revenue 159.355 million euros ($177.39 million)versus 124.426 million euros year ago . H1 group earnings after minorities 7.185 million euros versus 5.919 million euros year ago .Sees fy revenue of more than 310 million euros and earnings of at least 2.10 euros per share.

MBB SE : Subsidiary Delignit AG wins new automotive serial delivery contracts and expands capacity . New delivery contracts create accumulated additional revenue potential of up to 10 million euros ($11.15 million) p.a. starting 2018 . Investment programme of up to 6 million euros will be executed within next two years .Additional oem contract with life span of more than 10 years.

MBB SE : Grows by 28 pct in the first half of 2016 and raises its forecast . New revenue record with 159.4 million euros ($178.15 million) in first half of 2016 after 124.4 million euros in first half of 2015 . H1 consolidated earnings amounted to 7.2 million euros and significantly exceeded 5.9 million euros from corresponding period in 2015 by 21.5 pct . H1 EBITDA increased by 31.6 pct from 11.8 million euros to 15.6 million euros .Raises its forecast for 2016 to revenues of more than 310 million euros and earnings per share of more than 2.10 euros.