Edition:
United Kingdom

Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

690.35INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.45 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs675.90
Open
Rs672.05
Day's High
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs672.05
Volume
274,939
Avg. Vol
84,114
52-wk High
Rs722.20
52-wk Low
Rs465.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Mphasis Ltd :Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share.  Full Article

Mphasis March-qtr consol profit down about 13 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

MphasiS Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.84 billion rupees .  Full Article

Mphasis members approve entering amended standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Monday, 23 May 2016 

MphasiS Ltd : Members approve entering amended re-stated standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for availing/rendering services to hpe, units .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mphasis Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year

» More MBFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials