Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share

Mphasis Ltd :Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share.

Mphasis March-qtr consol profit down about 13 pct

MphasiS Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.84 billion rupees .

Mphasis members approve entering amended standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

MphasiS Ltd : Members approve entering amended re-stated standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for availing/rendering services to hpe, units .