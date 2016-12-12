Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MBWS upadates BIG 2018 strategic plan

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA : Confirms objective of EBITDA of around 20 million euros ($21.12 million) for FY 2016 . For 2018 confirms objective of EBITDA between 68 million euros and 77 million euros .At end of 2016, will have generated sales revenue of around 30 million euros, of which 13 million euros in 2016, and 17 million euros to be received in the course of the year 2017.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Q2 revenue up 1.4 pct at 95.4 million euros

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA : Q2 revenue 95.4 million euros ($105.68 million), up 1.4 pct . Sees acceleration of growth in H2 .Confirms 2018 targets.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits accomplishes recovery plan ahead of schedule

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA : Says the Commercial Court of Dijon decided that the execution of the recovery plan of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries is completed .Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries thus leave recovery proceedigns five years ahead of schedule.

MBWS signs distribution agreement with Sazerac

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA : Signs a major distribution agreement in whisky .Brands of American spirits group Sazerac to be distributed in France by MBWS.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits and Polish subsidiaries exit continuation plan

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA : Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries exit their continuation plan . Group is therefore more than ever focusing on lasting profitable growth through the execution of the big 2018 plan as its main priority . At a hearing held on June 14, the group subsidiaries involved thus asked the Dijon commercial court to ascertain their exit from their respective continuation plans .Decision is expected at the end of June.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signs a 5-year bank loan of 62.5 million euro

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :Signs a 5-year bank loan of 62.5 million euro ($70.86 million).

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Q1 revenue down at 85.2 mln euros

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA : Reports Q1 revenue of 85.2 million euros ($97.0 million)versus 95.6 million euros a year ago . Says targeting significant EBITDA growth in 2016 and is reaffirming the financial objectives defined in BiG 2018 .To pursue the growth of its core business in 2016.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits confirms 2018 objectives

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits:Confirms 2018 objectives.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits exits rescue plan

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits:Exits rescue plan.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits: success of exercice of convertible bonds

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits:Success of exercice of convertible bonds before March 31.1,802,216 new shares will be issued.Will generate capital increase of 3.6 million euro.