McBride PLC (MCB.L)

Mcbride PLC : H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg versus 13 million stg year ago . Uncertainty in both size and timing of raw material inflation and changes to foreign exchange rates is to be expected in h2 - CEO . Trading conditions in second half are expected to remain challenging . Full year expectations remain unchanged . Will work closely with customers to mitigate inflation, forex impacts but likely h2 will see some lag effect between higher input prices, margin recovery - CEO .HY revenue 360.6 million stg versus 344.1 million stg.

McBride : Adjusted operating profit for full year will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations . Full year performance has benefited from better than anticipated progress on cost saving initiatives, including the final year impact of the UK business restructuring project. . Purchasing-driven savings, in part a result of the decision to reduce the group's range of products and customers, have additionally contributed to the result . On a constant currency basis, group revenues for the year ended 30 June 2016 were 1.9% lower than the prior year. . There has been no impact to date on the group's day-to-day operations from the outcome of the EU referendum in the UK . It remains too early to determine the longer-term effects on McBride's activities, of which approximately 70% are in subsidiaries based outside the UK .Board remains confident in execution of "manufacturing our future" strategy.