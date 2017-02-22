Edition:
United Kingdom

McBride PLC (MCB.L)

MCB.L on London Stock Exchange

230.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
230.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
333,474
52-wk High
231.50
52-wk Low
158.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

McBride posts H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 

Mcbride PLC : H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg versus 13 million stg year ago . Uncertainty in both size and timing of raw material inflation and changes to foreign exchange rates is to be expected in h2 - CEO . Trading conditions in second half are expected to remain challenging . Full year expectations remain unchanged . Will work closely with customers to mitigate inflation, forex impacts but likely h2 will see some lag effect between higher input prices, margin recovery - CEO .HY revenue 360.6 million stg versus 344.1 million stg.  Full Article

McBride upgrades profit outlook
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

McBride : Adjusted operating profit for full year will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations . Full year performance has benefited from better than anticipated progress on cost saving initiatives, including the final year impact of the UK business restructuring project. . Purchasing-driven savings, in part a result of the decision to reduce the group's range of products and customers, have additionally contributed to the result . On a constant currency basis, group revenues for the year ended 30 June 2016 were 1.9% lower than the prior year. . There has been no impact to date on the group's day-to-day operations from the outcome of the EU referendum in the UK . It remains too early to determine the longer-term effects on McBride's activities, of which approximately 70% are in subsidiaries based outside the UK .Board remains confident in execution of "manufacturing our future" strategy.  Full Article

McBride PLC News

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

