McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CapGemini signs multi-year IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corp

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE ::SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH MCDONALD’S CORPORATION.WITH SUPPORT FROM PUBLICIS.SAPIENT CAPGEMINI WILL BE MCDONALD’S GLOBAL IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER FOR RESTAURANT AND DIGITAL CAPABILITIES.

Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>::Completion of acquiring a controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses.Acquisition of controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses was completed on 31 July 2017.

Mcdonald's sets quarterly cash dividend

May 24 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's :Mcdonald's announces quarterly cash dividend.Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share.

Mcdonald's says sells Nordic Restaurants to Guy Hands

Mcdonald's Corp : Mcdonald's says signed share sale and purchase agreement, agreed on master franchise agreement with Guy Hands; financial terms are not disclosed Source (http://bit.ly/2kufQCF) Further company coverage: [MCD.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Mcdonald's expects to incur $130 mln pretax charge in Q3

Mcdonald's Corp : Mcdonald's announces third quarter strategic charges . Mcdonald's Corp - Going forward, company expects to incur additional strategic charges in connection with ongoing initiatives . Mcdonald's - For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, expects to incur approximately $130 million in pretax charges, or about $0.12 per share on an after-tax basis .Strategic changes related to initiatives outlined in November 2015.

McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 6%

Mcdonald's Corp : McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 6% . Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2016 . Through August 2016, company returned a cumulative $26 billion against its three-year, $30 billion cash return to shareholders target .Sets FY cash dividend of $3.76per share.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- McDonald's recalls "step-it" activity wristbands

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: McDonald's recalls "step-it" activity wristbands due to risk of skin irritation or burns .McDonald's recalls about 29 million units in U.S. (in addition, about 3.6 million units in Canada) of wristbands.

Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire

Mcdonald's Corp : Retirement of chief administrative officer Pete Bensen on September 2, 2016 . Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire after two decades with the brand .Mcdonald's will announce additional organizational changes in coming weeks.

Mcdonald's announces quarterly cash dividend

Mcdonald's Corp : Mcdonald's announces quarterly cash dividend . Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.89per share .Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.89per share.

McDonald's sees net restaurant additions to add 1 pct to 2016 systemwide sales growth

McDonald's Corp : McDonald's corp sees net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies) .For FY 2016 costs for total basket of goods expected to decrease about 3.5-4.5% in U.S.;remain relatively flat in International Lead segment.