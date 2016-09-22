Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Micro Focus says trading YTD consistent with previous guidance

Micro Focus International Plc :Trading in current financial year to date has been consistent with previous management guidance.

Micro Focus Intl ups dividend after full-year profit rise

Micro Focus International Plc : Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd year ago . Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million usd year ago . Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd . Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share . Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share . Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of serena .Believe we have a strong operational and financial model that can continue to scale and provide excellent returns to our shareholders.

Micro Focus Intl says full-year earnings to be at top end of expectations

Micro Focus International Plc : Revenues and underlying adjusted ebitda at top end of management expectations . Expects to report revenues at top of range of management guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% on a pro-forma constant currency basis .Total revenues for year ended 30 april are expected to be about $1,245 million with underlying adjusted ebitda of at least $530 million.

Bookrunner says Wizard to sell 24.1 mln shares of Micro Focus Intl

Bookrunner: Wizard to sell about 24.1 Mln existing ordinary in Micro Focus representing about 10.5 pct of company's issued share capital - Bookrunner . Placing by Wizard will represent significant majority (approximately 80 pct) of Wizard's stake in company- Bookrunner . Credit Suisse Securities, Numis Securities, Barclays Bank and Jefferies International acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner Further company coverage: [MCRO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).