Edition:
United Kingdom

Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange

2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Micro Focus says trading YTD consistent with previous guidance
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Micro Focus International Plc :Trading in current financial year to date has been consistent with previous management guidance.  Full Article

Micro Focus Intl ups dividend after full-year profit rise
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Micro Focus International Plc : Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd year ago . Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million usd year ago . Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd . Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share . Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share . Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of serena .Believe we have a strong operational and financial model that can continue to scale and provide excellent returns to our shareholders.  Full Article

Micro Focus Intl says full-year earnings to be at top end of expectations
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Micro Focus International Plc : Revenues and underlying adjusted ebitda at top end of management expectations . Expects to report revenues at top of range of management guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% on a pro-forma constant currency basis .Total revenues for year ended 30 april are expected to be about $1,245 million with underlying adjusted ebitda of at least $530 million.  Full Article

Bookrunner says Wizard to sell 24.1 mln shares of Micro Focus Intl
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Bookrunner: Wizard to sell about 24.1 Mln existing ordinary in Micro Focus representing about 10.5 pct of company's issued share capital - Bookrunner . Placing by Wizard will represent significant majority (approximately 80 pct) of Wizard's stake in company- Bookrunner . Credit Suisse Securities, Numis Securities, Barclays Bank and Jefferies International acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner Further company coverage: [MCRO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Micro Focus International PLC News

U.S. senator probes Pentagon on Russian source code reviews

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 A U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the Defense Department to explain how it manages the risks when it uses software that has been scrutinized by foreign governments, saying the practice may represent a national security threat.

» More MCRO.L News

Market Views

» More MCRO.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials