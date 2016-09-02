McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

Mccarthy & Stone Plc : Full year trading update . Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units (2015: 1,923) . Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m) . Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k (2015: £239k) . As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to deliver our volume out-turn . Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first half . Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit before tax 1 by c.19pct . New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been at higher levels . Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to deliver fy volume growth target . Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during month of august .Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving conditions will persist into new financial year.