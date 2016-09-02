McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Shares in McCarthy & Stone open about 12 pct lower on trading update
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

: Shares in McCarthy & Stone open down about 12 after company says housing cancellations rise after Brexit vote Further company coverage: [MCS.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

McCarthy & Stone says housing cancellations rise post Brexit vote
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Mccarthy & Stone Plc : Full year trading update . Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units (2015: 1,923) . Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m) . Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k (2015: £239k) . As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to deliver our volume out-turn . Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first half . Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit before tax 1 by c.19pct . New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been at higher levels . Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to deliver fy volume growth target . Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during month of august .Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving conditions will persist into new financial year.  Full Article

AstraZeneca holds Britain's FTSE back, Carillion loses last 'buy' rating

LONDON, July 13 British shares underperformed in Europe on Thursday, with AstraZeneca weighing on the healthcare sector and BP and Royal Dutch Shell tracking crude prices lower.

