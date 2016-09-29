Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Medigene AG : bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor (TCR) alliance in cancer immunotherapy . Medigene will be responsible for generation and delivery of TCRs using its TCR isolation and characterization platform . Medigene will receive an upfront payment of $15 million .Medigene will receive research and development funding for all work performed in the collaboration and is eligible for tiered royalty payments on net sales up to a double-digit percentage.

Medigene AG : H1 total revenue increased by 62 pct to 5.470 million euros (6M 2015: 3.372 million euros) . H1 cash and cash equivalents and time deposits increased by 4 pct to 48.672 million euros (12/31/2015: 46.759 million euros) . Confirms its financial guidance for fiscal year 2016 . H1 research and development expenses increased by 23 pct to 5.079 million euros (6M 2015: 4.117 million euros) .H1 EBITDA loss reduced by 6 pct to 4.011 million euros (6M 2015: 4.251 million euros).

Medigene AG : Medigene expands TCR platform technology with US patent for method for identification of CD4+ T cell antigens . Patent covers a rapid and efficient method for identifying tumor-specific antigens .Expected to facilitate use of neoantigens in personalized T-cell therapies.

Medigene AG :Enters into a cooperation agreement with Max Delbrück Centre for Molecular Medicine in Helmholtz Association (MDC) and the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Charité).

Medigene AG : Commissions EUFETS for cell production process for first own TCR studies .EUFETS will set up cell production together with Medigene for supplying company's planned phase I/II TCR studies.

Medigene AG : Q1 increase in total revenue by 132 pct to 3.909 million euros (3m 2015: 1.686 mln euros) . Q1 EBITDA loss reduced by 54 pct to 939,000 euros (3m 2015: 2.042 million euros) . Q1 increase in research and development expenses for immunotherapies by 64 pct to 1.907 million euros (3m 2015: 1.166 mln euros) .Confirmation of financial guidance 2016.

Medigene AG : Medigene announces issuance and number of new shares to settle milestone payment for start of phase II trial with dc vaccines . Milestone payment in value of approx 3.2 million euros ($3.65 million) announced on April 1 will be settled through issuance of 392,875 new shares from authorized capital as part of capital increase through contributions in kind .Thereby, company will increase its share capital of 19,688,960.00 euros up to 20,081,835.00 euros.

Medigene AG:Sells partial stake in Immunocore.Sold 50 pct of its' stake in private biotech company Immunocore Ltd., UK, for approximately 4.9 million pounds (about 6.1 million euros).

Medigene AG:Announces start of phase II trial with DC vaccines and upcoming milestone payment.Milestone payment of about 3.2 million euros to be made by Medigene to former contributing shareholders of Medigene Immunotherapies within next 5 months.

Medigene AG:‍FY 2016 EBITDA loss is expected to reach 10 million euros - 12 million euros (2015: loss 9.5 million euros)​.Expects in FY 2016 steady/increasing total revenues (2015: 6.8 million euros)​.FY 2016 revenue estimate 11.05 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA loss estimate 10.63 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.