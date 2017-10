Maisons du Monde SA (MDM.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maisons du Monde Q3 sales up at 239 million euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA ::‍SALES UP 17% TO EUR 239 MILLION IN Q3 2017​.‍FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 15%, OF WHICH AROUND 7% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.2017 OUTLOOK: EBITDA MARGIN CONFIRMED ABOVE 13% OF SALES.‍​.

Maisons du Monde FY EBITDA rises by 30.0 pct to 122.8 million euros

Maisons Du Monde SA : FY customer sales up 26.1 pct YoY to 881.8 million euros ($933.21 million), like-for-like customer sales growth of 14.7 pct . FY EBITDA up 30.0 pct YoY to 122.8 million euros, FY EBITDA margin at 13.9 pct . FY adjusted net income of 39.9 million euros . Net debt stood at 225.7 million euros at Dec 31, 2016, with leverage ratio of 1.8x compared to 2.6x at Dec 31, 2015 . Recommended dividend of 0.31 euro per share .Growth targets confirmed for 2017-2020.

Maisons Du Monde Q3 customer sales up 25.1 to 204 million euros

Maisons Du Monde SA : Strong Q3 2016 performance: customer sales up 25.1 pct versus Q3 2015 to 204 million euros ($222.12 million) . Upgrading its guidance for the full year 2016, based on a strong group performance over 9M . Consolidated customer sales are expected to grow above 20 pct compared to 2015 .2016 consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to be above 13.5 pct.

Maisons Du Monde H1 EBITDA up at 40.3 million euros

Maisons Du Monde SA : Q2 revenue 200.3 million euros ($224.84 million) versus 155.6 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros versus 26.3 million euros year ago . H1 net loss 53.9 million euros .Expects to raise FY guidance when it announces Q3 sales.

Maisons Du Monde Sas says total initial public offering size increased to 379.5 mln Euros

Maisons Du Monde Sas : Says total initial public offering size increased to 379.5 million Euros Further company coverage: [MDM.PA] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-3581; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)).

Maisons du Monde valued at 769 million euros in IPO

Maisons Du Monde Sas : Price of IPO 17 euros ($18.99) per share . Total size of IPO about 330 million euros, which could be raised to 379.5 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full .Post IPO market capitalization is seen at around 769 million euros.

Maisons du Monde prices IPO at 16.50 - 22.25 euros per share

Maisons du Monde SAS : Launches IPO on Euronext Paris . Indicative price range of the offer between 16.50 euros and 22.25 euros ($18.65 - $25.16) per share . Size of offer about 325 - 385 million euros . Over allotment option of up to 15 percent permitted . Final price of offer expected May 26 . Offer opens on may 16 Further company coverage: [IPO-MAIS.PA] ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 39 20;)).

Maisons du Monde files its Document De Base with the french Autorité Des Marchés Financiers

Maisons du Monde:Files its Document De Base with the french Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF).In view of IPO, could proceed to capital increase of about 150 to 180 million euro.Targets 2016 sales between 800-815 million euro, 50 percent internationally toward 2020.Will precise IPO modalities just after Q1 numbers in mid-mMy, hopes to close operation before summer - CEO.