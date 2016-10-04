Edition:
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV (MEGACPO.MX)

MEGACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

74.51MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$74.52
Open
$75.05
Day's High
$75.49
Day's Low
$74.11
Volume
426,213
Avg. Vol
863,034
52-wk High
$79.99
52-wk Low
$61.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maxcom and Megacable sign deal to maintain services in 3 cities
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV : Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Megacable to maintain telecommunication services to clients in Queretaro, Tehuacan and Puebla .Megacable to pay $12.9 million for the deal.  Full Article

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV News

Earnings vs. Estimates

