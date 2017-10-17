Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ::MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​.CO TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TERRITORY RIGHTS TO ROLL OUT NEW ATTRACTION FORMATS, THEMED ACCOMMODATION, INCLUDING PEPPA PIG.‍DEAL COVERS ALL TERRITORIES EXCLUDING UK AND IN CHINA, RIGHTS WILL BE LICENSED TO MERLIN ON A NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS​.EXPECTS TO OPEN IN-PARK AREAS IN 2 RESORT THEME PARKS IN 2018; EXPECTED FIRST STANDALONE ATTRACTION WILL OPEN IN 2019​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ::MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS STATEMENT REGARDING SEAWORLD.CONFIRM THAT MERLIN IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY DISCUSSIONS THAT MIGHT LEAD TO ACQUISITION OF SEAWORLD OR ITS CONSTITUENT PARTS - SPOKESPERSON.

Merlin Entertainments Plc : CEO: "We were always aware that we would end up here today facing a substantial penalty, as has been delivered by court today" .CEO: "From beginning company has accepted full responsibility for terrible accident at Alton Towers".

Merlin Entertainments : Group revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 573 million stg . H1 pretax profit 50 million stg versus 49 million stg year ago . Interim dividend 2.2 pence per share . Good progress towards 2020 strategic milestones . Recent trading would suggest continuation of trends experienced year to date . Further recovery within Resort Theme Park estate and continued growth within Legoland parks . Midway trading performance is expected to remain subdued reflecting our cautious view on any near term improvement in London market . Anticipate full year earnings per share in line with current expectations . Our reported results, if current exchange rates prevail, should benefit from a positive translational impact .We are confident in delivery of significant year on year profit growth.

Merlin Entertainments : Group trading year to date has been broadly in line with expectations . Reflects continuation of key trends underlying the 2015 result . Market conditions in London remain challenging despite recent favourable movements in foreign exchange rates .New rides and features opened so far this season, as well as our three new Midway attractions, well received and we are encouraged by early guest feedback.

Merlin Entertainments PLC:Announces that it has agreed the appointment of Anne-Françoise Nesmes to the Board as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1 August 2016.Says Nesmes will succeed Andrew Carr, whose intention to retire was announced in January.

Merlin Entertainments PLC:A roller coaster crash at Merlin Entertainments' Alton Towers theme park in Britain, which seriously injured four teenagers, was caused by human error, the firm's own investigation has concluded - RTRS.The June 2 crash on "The Smiler" ride at the park in Staffordshire, central England, led to two of the injured having leg amputations - RTRS."The investigation concluded that the incident was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of the ride safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed," Merlin said on Tuesday - RTRS.The inquiry also identified areas where protocols and the training of employees should be improved, it said - RTRS.There were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.Merlin has taken full responsibility for the incident and continues to cooperate with a Health and Safety Executive investigation - RTRS.The firm said that since the accident Alton Towers, one of Britain's biggest theme parks, has put in place improved safety measures across all multi-car roller coasters to ensure there is no repeat of the accident - RTRS.

Merlin Entertainments PLC:Lton Towers is to make up to 190 redundancies after a downturn in visitor numbers in the wake of a serious rollercoaster crash - Guardian.The owner of the Staffordshire-based attraction, Merlin Entertainments, last month revealed a sharp drop in revenue across its theme park division as visitors stayed away following the accident on The Smiler rollercoaster this summer - Guardian.Five people were seriously injured in the crash on 2 June, which resulted in the 500-acre theme park being closed for four days - Guardian.The group said: “At the end of a very difficult year, Alton Towers Resort has confirmed a proposed restructure of the business to be completed in time for the opening of the new season in March 2016 - Guardian.“Regretfully however, it may result in the loss of up to 190 salaried jobs across the resort - Guardian.“We anticipate some of these will be accounted for by a programme of non-replacement of existing vacancies, early retirement, redeployment elsewhere in the group, and voluntary redundancy - Guardian.