Mercialys SA (MERY.PA)

Mercialys confirms FY organic growth in invoiced rents to be over 2 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA :END-SEPT RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​137.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR FY, CONFIRMS ORGANIC GROWTH IN INVOICED RENTS EXCLUDING INDEXATION WILL BE OVER +2%‍​.TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO.DIVIDEND TO BE AT LEAST STABLE COMPARED WITH THE DIVIDEND FOR 2016.

Mercialys FY EBITDA up 11.4 pct at 160.5 million euros

Mercialys SA : FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago . In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer taxes to 20.22 euros per share . 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros . Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for 2016 . Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO . 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct .2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on schedule of disposals.

Mercialys rental revenues up +12.3 pct at end-September

Mercialys SA : Rental revenues up +12.3 pct to 139.0 million euros ($155.69 million) at end-September .For whole year, Mercialys will pay out a dividend ranging from 85 pct to 95 pct of 2016 FFO.

Mercialys H1 net rental income up at 87.1 million euros; reconfirms outlook

Mercialys SA : H1 growth in invoiced rents: +14.0 pct to 91.9 million euros ($101.03 million) . H1 sustained growth in FFO: +3.3 pct to 58.7 million euros . H1 net rental income 87.1 million euros versus 77.2 million euros year ago . Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth .Payment of an interim dividend of 0.43 euros.

Mercialys buys two sites from Monoprix in Paris region

Mercialys SA : Acquisition of two sites for transformation from Monoprix in the Paris region . Investment represents a total of 69.6 million euros (including transfer tax), with an immediate yield rate of 5.6 pct . These two sites will be extensively redeveloped and residential development projects are already being looked into .Estimated 30 million euros of work and an IRR of around 9 pct.

Mercialys sells 70 pct of asset in Rennes and Anglet site

Mercialys SA : 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust . Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct . 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these assets .Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct.

Mercialys dividend payout of 0.57 euro per share

Mercialys SA:Dividend payout of 0.57 euro per share on April 26, 2016.

Mercialys proposes FY 2015 dividend

Mercialys SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend distribution of 1.33 euro per share.

Mercialys to pay ‍interim dividend of 0.76 euros per share

Mercialys SA:Interim dividend of 0.76 euros per share to be paid on December 23, 2015.

Mercialys successful places a 200 million euro bond issue

Mercialys SA:Successful placement of a 200 million euro bond issue.Has successfully placed a 200 million euro bond issue supplementing the existing bonds, maturing on March 31, 2023.Following this operation, this bond's new nominal total will be increased to 750 million euros.