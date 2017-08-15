Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manulife announces intention to redeem 7.768 pct medium term notes

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Manulife announces intention to redeem 7.768 pct medium term notes.Manulife Financial Corp - ‍intention to redeem all of its outstanding $600 million principal amount of 7.768 pct medium term notes due April 8, 2019 on Oct 6​.

Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : Sale Of 100% Interest In Dbs China Square Limited . Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million . Upon completion, sale is expected to contribute approximately s$350 million to consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of co .Sale is expected to be completed by end of march 2017.

Manulife qtrly diluted core earnings per common share $0.63

Manulife Financial Corp : Manulife reports 2016 net income of $2.9 billion and core earnings of $4.0 billion (up 34% and 17%, respectively, compared with 2015), strong top line growth and a dividend increase of 11% . Qtrly fully diluted earnings per common share was $0.01 . Manulife financial corp - 4q16 net income attributed to shareholders includes charges of $1,202 million due to direct impact of markets . Manulife financial corp - q4 premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,639 million versus. $7,759 million last year . Qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.63 . Says reported other wealth sales of $1.7 billion in q4 , a decrease of 22% . Manulife - while overall impact of higher rates is highly positive over long term for co, net income was negatively impacted by market movements in q4 . Manulife financial corp - aum at q4-end $977 billion versus. $966 billion at q3-end . Manulife financial corp - approved an 11% increase to dividend . Says insurance sales of $1.1 billion in q4, an increase of 3% . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.205per share .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Manulife Financial sets quarterly dividend of C$0.185/shr

Manulife Financial Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.185 per share.

Manulife Asset Management says laid out plans for expansion of its operations in Europe

Manulife Asset Management:Laid out plans for expansion of its operations in europe.

Manulife acquires 49 pct equity interest in QMLP

Manulife Asset Management Private Markets:Manulife Asset Management Private Markets says Manulife has acquired a 49 pct equity interest in QMLP.

Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of senior Notes

Manulife Financial Corporation:Prices U.S. public offering of senior notes.Priced a public offering in the United States of u.s.$1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of two series of its senior notes.Public offering price of the 2026 notes is 99.757% and the public offering price of the 2046 notes is 99.645%.

Manulife Financial Corporation completes Preferred Share offering

Manulife Financial Corporation:completed its offering of 16 million Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 21 (the "Series 21 Preferred Shares") at a price of $25 per share to raise gross proceeds of $400 million.The offering was underwritten by a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc.The Series 21 Preferred Shares commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol MFC.PR.O.Manulife has granted the underwriters' an option, exercisable in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 1 million Series 21 Preferred shares at the same offering price.The underwriters have 30 days from the closing of the preferred share offering to exercise the option.The Series 21 Preferred Shares were issued under a prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2016 to Manulife's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 17, 2015.

Manulife Financial Corporation announces Preferred Share issue

Manulife Financial Corporation:Says Canadian public offering of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 21.Manulife will issue 12 million Series 21 Preferred Shares priced at $25 per share to raise gross proceeds of $300 million.offering will be underwritten by a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and is anticipated to qualify as Tier 1 capital for Manulife.Manulife has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing, to purchase up to an additional 2 million Series 21 Preferred Shares at the same offering price.The maximum gross proceeds raised under the offering will be $350 million should this option be exercised in full.The expected closing date for the offering is February 25, 2016.Holders of the Series 21 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive a non-cumulative quarterly fixed dividend yielding 5.60 per cent annually, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Manulife, for the initial period ending June 19, 2021.Manulife intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including future refinancing requirements.

Manulife Financial Says increases dividend by 9% or 1.5 cents per share to $0.185 per share

Manulife Financial:Says increases dividend by 9% or 1.5 cents per share to $0.185 per share.Payable on and after March 21, Record at the close of business on February 24.