Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Manulife announces intention to redeem 7.768 pct medium term notes
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp
Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million
Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
Manulife qtrly diluted core earnings per common share $0.63
Manulife Financial Corp
Manulife Financial sets quarterly dividend of C$0.185/shr
Manulife Financial Corp
Manulife Asset Management says laid out plans for expansion of its operations in Europe
Manulife Asset Management:Laid out plans for expansion of its operations in europe. Full Article
Manulife acquires 49 pct equity interest in QMLP
Manulife Asset Management Private Markets:Manulife Asset Management Private Markets says Manulife has acquired a 49 pct equity interest in QMLP. Full Article
Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of senior Notes
Manulife Financial Corporation:Prices U.S. public offering of senior notes.Priced a public offering in the United States of u.s.$1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of two series of its senior notes.Public offering price of the 2026 notes is 99.757% and the public offering price of the 2046 notes is 99.645%. Full Article
Manulife Financial Corporation completes Preferred Share offering
Manulife Financial Corporation:completed its offering of 16 million Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 21 (the "Series 21 Preferred Shares") at a price of $25 per share to raise gross proceeds of $400 million.The offering was underwritten by a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc.The Series 21 Preferred Shares commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol MFC.PR.O.Manulife has granted the underwriters' an option, exercisable in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 1 million Series 21 Preferred shares at the same offering price.The underwriters have 30 days from the closing of the preferred share offering to exercise the option.The Series 21 Preferred Shares were issued under a prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2016 to Manulife's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 17, 2015. Full Article
Manulife Financial Corporation announces Preferred Share issue
Manulife Financial Corporation:Says Canadian public offering of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 21.Manulife will issue 12 million Series 21 Preferred Shares priced at $25 per share to raise gross proceeds of $300 million.offering will be underwritten by a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and is anticipated to qualify as Tier 1 capital for Manulife.Manulife has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing, to purchase up to an additional 2 million Series 21 Preferred Shares at the same offering price.The maximum gross proceeds raised under the offering will be $350 million should this option be exercised in full.The expected closing date for the offering is February 25, 2016.Holders of the Series 21 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive a non-cumulative quarterly fixed dividend yielding 5.60 per cent annually, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Manulife, for the initial period ending June 19, 2021.Manulife intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including future refinancing requirements. Full Article
Manulife Financial Says increases dividend by 9% or 1.5 cents per share to $0.185 per share
Manulife Financial:Says increases dividend by 9% or 1.5 cents per share to $0.185 per share.Payable on and after March 21, Record at the close of business on February 24. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials notch record high close
