Edition:
United Kingdom

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

MFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.62CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$32.62
Open
$32.64
Day's High
$32.88
Day's Low
$32.62
Volume
153,207
Avg. Vol
191,928
52-wk High
$35.37
52-wk Low
$27.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maple Leaf Foods authorized to buy up to 8.7 mln shares
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Maple Leaf Foods Inc ; : Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid . Says NCIB program commences on May 19, 2016 and will terminate on May 18, 2017 .Authorized to purchase up to 8.7 million of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of public float as at May 10, 2016.  Full Article

Maple Leaf Foods Inc to cut 400 manager jobs - Reuters
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Maple Leaf Foods Inc:Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 400 management jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, saying it was ready to streamline operations after starting up Canada's biggest meat plant - RTRS.Maple Leaf, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2015 and the rest in 2016 - RTRS.Nearly half of the positions are based in the Mississauga, Ontario, head office, said spokesman Dave Bauer - RTRS.Sixty-four are based at the new Hamilton, Ontario meat plant, where analysts noted excess staff and supervisors during a recent tour, and the rest of the job cuts are scattered across Canada - RTRS.  Full Article

Maple Leaf Foods Streamlining Organization
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Maple Leaf Foods:Says that after a comprehensive review, it is implementing changes to further streamline the organization, establish a highly competitive cost structure and support a renewed focus on growth.As part of these changes, the Company will be reducing its salaried workforce by over 400, with the majority completed prior to the end of 2015 and the remainder in 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Maple Leaf Foods Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Barrick earnings soar, Cenovus turns profit

TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp and a string of other companies reported better-than-expected earnings and oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc turned a profit.

» More MFI.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials