Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Expecting underlying trading levels similar to first half, guidance for underlying trading for full year remains unchanged . H1 revenue rose 1.3 pct to 475.4 mln stg . H1 profit before tax 46.2 mln stg versus 49.2 mln stg .Interim dividend 4 pence per share versus 4 pence per share year ago.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Trading conditions in first three months of year are in line with management expectations and unchanged from our outlook in february announcement .Year-To-Date sales on a constant currency basis are broadly flat compared to first three months of last year..