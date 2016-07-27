Edition:
United Kingdom

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

MGAMM.L on London Stock Exchange

303.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
337,506
52-wk High
338.40
52-wk Low
255.40

Morgan Advanced Materials H1 pretax profit down c.6.1 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Expecting underlying trading levels similar to first half, guidance for underlying trading for full year remains unchanged . H1 revenue rose 1.3 pct to 475.4 mln stg . H1 profit before tax 46.2 mln stg versus 49.2 mln stg .Interim dividend 4 pence per share versus 4 pence per share year ago.  Full Article

Morgan Advanced says three-month trading meets expectations
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Trading conditions in first three months of year are in line with management expectations and unchanged from our outlook in february announcement .Year-To-Date sales on a constant currency basis are broadly flat compared to first three months of last year..  Full Article

Morgan Advanced Materials plc announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

Morgan Advanced Materials plc:Announce the appointment of Peter Turner as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 April 2016.  Full Article

Britain's FTSE heads for weekly loss as Italy takes toll on BT

LONDON, July 28 Britain's major share index slipped, heading for a weaker finish to the week after corporate earnings drove big swings in individual stocks, with BT Friday's biggest faller.

