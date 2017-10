Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)

Mahanagar Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 927.3 million rupees versus 778.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 5.34 billion rupees versus 5.65 billion rupees last year .

Mahanagar Gas Ltd : Allots 7.35 million equity shares at 421 rupees per share to 25 anchor investors as part of IPO .Mahanagar gas says to raise about 3.09 billion rupees ($45.8 million) from share sale to anchor investors.