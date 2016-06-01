Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
513.00
--
--
--
--
2,089,542
530.00
407.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Meggitt says completed private placement of of senior notes for $600 mln
Meggitt Plc
Meggitt PLC sticks to annual guidance, says cost cutting on track - Reuters News
Meggitt PLC:Meggitt stuck to its annual guidance for low single-digit rise in organic revenue, as growth in civil aerospace was offset by energy market weakness, and said it was making good progress with a cost-cutting plan. - RTRS.Meggitt, whose wheels, brakes and electronic systems are used in commercial and military planes, said last October it would shed jobs after warning that 2015 profit would come in below expectations.The company said on Tuesday that it would cut 400 jobs by the end of the first-half of the year, in line with its plan. Full Article
Meggitt PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Meggitt PLC:Says the group continues to expect low single digit organic revenue growth for FY 2016, in line with guidance issued with FY 2015 results in Feb. Full Article
Meggitt PLC recommends final dividend
Meggitt PLC:Says it has recommended final dividend is increased by 3% to 9.80p (2014: 9.50p) and represents a total dividend for the year of 14.40p (2014: 13.75p).Says the proposed dividend will be paid on 6 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 29 March 2016. Full Article
Meggitt PLC completes acquisition of advanced composites businesses of Cobham plc
Meggitt PLC:Confirms that acquisition of advanced composites businesses of Cobham plc (Cobham Advanced Composites Limited, Compass Composites Products Inc and certain assets of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc) for $200 mln in cash has been completed.Says acquired businesses will be integrated into Meggitt's polymers and composites division. Full Article
Meggitt PLC receives contract from Gulfstream
Meggitt PLC:Says it has been selected by Gulfstream to provide high definition (HD) cameras for the G650 aircraft. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7
