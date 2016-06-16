Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)

Magazine Luiza SA :Announced on Wednesday that Standard and Poor's Ratings Services reaffirmed the company's rating at "brA+" on the national scale and attributed "brA+" rating to the sixth issue of its debentures.

Magazine Luiza SA : Announced on Tuesday that its board approved the sixth issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts . To issue 10,000 debentures, totalling 100.0 million Brazilian reais ($29.1 million) . The issue date is June 20, the validity period is 2 years .The proceeds to be allocated to early redemption or optional acquisition of the debentures of the third issue and to recomposition of the company's cash balance.