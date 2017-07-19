Edition:
Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)

MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,388.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,388.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
117,995
52-wk High
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Sindall says HY trading ahead of last year
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc ::Trading for six months to 30 June 2017 has been substantially ahead of prior year comparative period.Trading in H1 has been strong, driven primarily by margin and profit growth in fit out and by margin improvement in construction & infrastructure.HY results for group are expected to show profit before tax in region of 23.5 mln stg, reflecting growth on prior year of around 45 pct.  Full Article

Morgan Sindall Group names Michael Findlay as chairman
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Michael replaces Adrian Martin who, as previously advised, steps down from board as chairman and from board .Appointment of Michael Findlay as chairman, with immediate effect.  Full Article

Morgan Sindall says Chairman Adrian Martin to step down
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Chairman, Adrian Martin, has informed board of his intention to step down by year end .A search for a new chairman is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.  Full Article

Morgan Sindall says H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 13 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg versus -27.2 million stg loss year ago . H1 revenue 1.148 billion stg, level with year ago .Group is on track to deliver a full year result slightly above its previous expectations..  Full Article

Morgan Sindall Group PLC gives FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

Morgan Sindall Group PLC:Says group performance has been in line with the board's expectations as set out at the time of the full year results on 23 February 2016 and the croup remains in a strong position to deliver on its expectations for FY 2016.  Full Article

INTERVIEW-Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit

Sept 13 Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

