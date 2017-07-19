Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Sindall says HY trading ahead of last year

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc ::Trading for six months to 30 June 2017 has been substantially ahead of prior year comparative period.Trading in H1 has been strong, driven primarily by margin and profit growth in fit out and by margin improvement in construction & infrastructure.HY results for group are expected to show profit before tax in region of 23.5 mln stg, reflecting growth on prior year of around 45 pct.

Morgan Sindall Group names Michael Findlay as chairman

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Michael replaces Adrian Martin who, as previously advised, steps down from board as chairman and from board .Appointment of Michael Findlay as chairman, with immediate effect.

Morgan Sindall says Chairman Adrian Martin to step down

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Chairman, Adrian Martin, has informed board of his intention to step down by year end .A search for a new chairman is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Morgan Sindall says H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 13 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg versus -27.2 million stg loss year ago . H1 revenue 1.148 billion stg, level with year ago .Group is on track to deliver a full year result slightly above its previous expectations..

Morgan Sindall Group PLC gives FY 2016 outlook

Morgan Sindall Group PLC:Says group performance has been in line with the board's expectations as set out at the time of the full year results on 23 February 2016 and the croup remains in a strong position to deliver on its expectations for FY 2016.