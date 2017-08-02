Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR ::SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MIGROS AND TESCO KIPA TO TAKEOVER 12 MIGROS AND 8 KIPA STORES FOR 20 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT.‍​.

Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank

Tesco Kipa : Secures 70 million lira ($19.20 million) loan from Rabobank . The loan agreement is in the scope of previously signed agreement between parent company Migros and Rabobank on October 26, 2016 for up to 170 million lira . Thorough the loan agreement Kipa becomes a party of loan agreement between Migros and Robabank .The loan under the guarantee of Migros to be used for general cash needs of Migros and Company, such as short-term investment and operating capital that may arise in the future.

Competition Authority approves acquisition of Tesco Kipa by Migros

Tesko Kipa : Turkey's Competition Authority approves acquisition of 95.5 percent shares of Tesco Kipa by Migros .On June 10, 2016 Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder Tesco Overseas Investments Limited signed and agreement with Migros to sell its 95.5 percent stake in Migros.

Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss shrinks to 25.0 mln lira

Migros Ticaret AS : Q2 net loss of 25.0 million lira ($8.53 million) versus loss of 119.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.67 billion lira versus 2.30 billion lira year ago.

Migros Ticaret AS pays no dividend for FY 2015

Migros Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015 due to loss in consolidated financial results.

Migros Ticaret AS shareholder Moonlight Capital sells 15.13 percent of the company

Migros Ticaret AS:Shareholder Moonlight Capital S.A. says transfers 26.9 million shares to Kenan Investments S.A. at 26 lira per share.Moonlight Capital stake in the company falls to 15.37 percent from 30.51 percent.Kenan Investments now holds 15.13 percent of the company.