Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.04TL (-0.15%)
26.42TL
26.46TL
26.54TL
26.00TL
144,617
329,294
30.50TL
16.15TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total
Aug 2 (Reuters) - CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR
Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank
Tesco Kipa
Competition Authority approves acquisition of Tesco Kipa by Migros
Tesko Kipa
Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss shrinks to 25.0 mln lira
Migros Ticaret AS
Migros Ticaret AS pays no dividend for FY 2015
Migros Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015 due to loss in consolidated financial results. Full Article
Migros Ticaret AS shareholder Moonlight Capital sells 15.13 percent of the company
Migros Ticaret AS:Shareholder Moonlight Capital S.A. says transfers 26.9 million shares to Kenan Investments S.A. at 26 lira per share.Moonlight Capital stake in the company falls to 15.37 percent from 30.51 percent.Kenan Investments now holds 15.13 percent of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT