Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (MHSC.NS)
MHSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,788.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs25.45 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,762.55
Open
Rs2,751.00
Day's High
Rs2,800.00
Day's Low
Rs2,750.00
Volume
1,661
Avg. Vol
10,462
52-wk High
Rs3,450.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,384.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maharashtra Scooters to declare interim dividend of INR 30 per share
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 30 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each i.e. 300%, for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.Says payment of dividend shall be credited / dispatched by / around March 30, 2016 to shareholders as on record date. Full Article
