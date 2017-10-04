Edition:
United Kingdom

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
443,231
52-wk High
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TomTom ‍selected to power Michelin's new mobile application for truck drivers
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV ::‍SELECTED TO POWER MICHELIN'S NEW MOBILE APPLICATION FOR TRUCK DRIVERS CALLED MICHELIN ROADCONNECT​.  Full Article

Michelin says raising European replacement tires prices
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 

Michelin statement says: Raising the price of its tires in the European replacement market by as much as 8 percent for the Passenger Car & Light Truck, Truck, Earthmover, Agricultural and Two-Wheel segments . Hike will will take effect by the end of first quarter. .Says raising its tire prices in order to pass on the increase in raw material costs..  Full Article

Michelin North America says company wins defense verdict in $80 mln rollover accident suit in Florida
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Michelin North America:Michelin wins unanimous defense verdict in $80 million rollover accident suit in Florida.  Full Article

Aviall and Michelin announce strategic collaboration agreement
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

: Aviall and Michelin announce strategic collaboration agreement ."Agreement will align Aviall's global distribution footprint with Michelin's aircraft tire business".  Full Article

Michelin invests in Chinese valet parking service
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Michelin :Says has invested in e Dai Bo, a Chinese start-up which provides valet parking services via a digital platform throughout China.  Full Article

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA News

Motorcycling-Michelin MotoGP deal extended until 2023

MELBOURNE, Oct 21 French manufacturer Michelin will continue to be the exclusive supplier of tyres to the MotoGP world championship until the end of 2023 after agreeing a new five-year deal with commercial rights holders Dorna Sports.

