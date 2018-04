Bank Millennium SA (MILP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Millennium Q4 Net Interest Income At 443.9 Mln Zlotys

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA ::Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 443.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 447 MILLION ZLOTYS AS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.

Bank Millennium Q4 Net Profit At 179.6 Mln Zlotys

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium ::Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 449.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 447 MILLION ZLOTYS AS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q4 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 169.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 168 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q4 NET PROFIT 179.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.WILL RECOMMEND TO RETAIN 2017 PROFIT.

UOKiK Imposes 20.7 Mln Zloty Fine On Bank Millenium

Jan 15 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA :OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) IMPOSES A 20.7 MILLION ZLOTY FINE ON BANK MILLENNIUM (BANK), UOKIK SAYS IN A STATEMENT.THE REGULATOR SAID THAT BANK MISLED CLIENTS PROVIDING THEM WITH INCORRECT INFORMATION REGARDING FORBIDDEN CLAUSES IN THEIR CONTRACTS .WHEN CLIENTS ASKED ABOUT CLAUSES IN THEIR CONTRACTS, WHICH GOT FORBIDDEN BY THE COURT OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (SOKIK), THE BANK WAS REPLYING THAT THE FACT THAT THE CLAUSES WERE FORBIDDEN DID NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE IN THEIR SITUATION, UOKIK SAYS AND ADDS THAT IT COULD DISCOURAGE CLIENTS FROM PURSUING THEIR CLAIMS.BANK CAN APPEAL AGAINST THE UOKIK DECISION.UOKIK INITIATED PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BANK MILLENIUM IN OCT. 2016 .

Moody's Raises Millennium's Long-Term, Short-Term Deposit Rating To Baa3/Prime-3

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM ::MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S LONG-TERM, SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATING TO BAA3/PRIME-3 FROM BA1/NOT PRIME.MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S LONG-TERM, SHORT TERM CRA TO BAA2(CR)/PRIME-2(CR) FROM BAA3(CR)/PRIME-3(CR).MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S BCA TO BA2 FROM BA3.MOODY'S LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR BANK'S DEPOSIT RATING REMAINS STABLE.

KNF Recommends Millennium Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS MILLENNIUM TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 5.41 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR).IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.MILLENNIUM MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR MILLENNIUM IN THE AMOUNT OF 3.47 PERCENT.THE ADD-ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

Bank Millennium Plans To Issue Bank Securities Of Nominal Value Of Up To PLN 1.5 Bln

Dec 4 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA ::SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES THIRD PROGRAMME OF BANK SECURITIES ISSUANCE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO PLN 1.5 BILLION.BANK SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED IN SEVERAL SERIES AND DENOMINATED IN PLN, EUR, USD OR CHF.MAXIMUM MATURITY PERIOD OF BANK SECURITIES NOT TO EXCEED 10 YEARS.FUNDS RAISED FROM ISSUANCE OF BANK SECURITIES TO BE SPENT ON FINANCING GENERAL ACTIVITIES OF BANK.

Polish Millennium to issue bonds worth up to 700 mln zlotys

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium ::Poland's Bank Millennium plans to issue 10-year subordinated bonds worth up to 700 million zlotys ($198.63 million) on Dec. 7, it said in a statement on Monday.The bonds will be issued as part of Millennium' 2-billion zlotys bond issue approved in 2015.

Bank Millennium Q3 net profit ‍​187.5 million zlotys, beats forecasts

Oct 30 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM :Q3 NET PROFIT ‍​187.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 183 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 438.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 383.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 165.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 150.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Millennium bcp joins Novo Banco, CGD to manage bad loans

LISBON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp::* Says signed agreement with Caixa Geral de Depositos and Novo Banco to create platform to jointly handle bad loans, confirming an exclusive report by Reuters earlier on Thursday, citing a senior government official. nL8N1M93CN.* The three banks intend to manage debts in a joint fashion..* Initially the platform will manage credits with a minimum value of 5 million euros..* Other Portuguese banks can join..* See Reuters' earlier report on the measure for more details. nL8N1M93CN.

KNF recommends to Bank Millenium altitude of TCR indicator

Bank Millenium SA : Said on Monday that Polish Financial Supervisor Authority (KNF) recommended to the company the minimum TCR capital ratio of 16.59 pct at unit level and 16.55 pct at consolidated level .By the end of 2016, the TCR indicator was at 17.27 pct at unit level and 17.40 pct at consolidated level.