Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)
MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.32BRL
23 Oct 2017
4.32BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.14 (-3.14%)
R$ -0.14 (-3.14%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.46
R$ 4.46
Open
R$ 4.50
R$ 4.50
Day's High
R$ 4.50
R$ 4.50
Day's Low
R$ 4.31
R$ 4.31
Volume
223,300
223,300
Avg. Vol
727,242
727,242
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
R$ 3.26
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
FAMA reaches 6 pct stake in Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA
Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA:Says that FAMA Investimentos Ltda has reached 6.02 percent of all the ordinary shares issued by the company and holds 7.7 million ordinary shares of the company. Full Article