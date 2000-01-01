Edition:
United Kingdom

Mirza International Ltd (MIRZ.NS)

MIRZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

158.80INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs158.65
Open
Rs159.20
Day's High
Rs160.95
Day's Low
Rs157.70
Volume
209,833
Avg. Vol
666,261
52-wk High
Rs183.65
52-wk Low
Rs68.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mirza International Ltd News

BRIEF-Mirza International says ‍shareholders approve scheme of arrangement between co and Hi-Life Fabricators

* Says ‍shareholders approved scheme of arrangement between co and Hi-Life Fabricators Source text: http://bit.ly/2yKtpoz Further company coverage:

» More MIRZ.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials