MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend

Oct 13 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp -:MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend.MCAN Mortgage Corp - ‍new declared dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share from prior quarterly rate​.

MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.39

Aug 11 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp -:MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces second quarter earnings and third quarter dividend of $0.32 per share.Q2 earnings per share c$0.39.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports Q2 earnings C$0.59/shr

MCAN Mortgage Corp : MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports strong second quarter earnings . Q2 earnings per share C$0.59 . MCAN Mortgage Corp says return on average shareholders' equity of 20.10 pct in Q2 2016 compared to 20.16 pct in Q2 2015 . Says "expect financial markets to remain volatile for second half of 2016" .Says "expect housing sales, both new and resale, to decline moderately in prairie provinces in 2016".

MCAN Mortgage Corp Q1 earnings per share c$0.34

Mcan Mortgage Corp : Says expect moderation in single family origination volumes to continue into q2 of 2016 . Mcan mortgage corporation reports 81% increase in first quarter earnings .Q1 earnings per share c$0.34.

MCAN Mortgage Corp announces increase in quarterly dividend

MCAN Mortgage Corp:Declared an increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.28 per share to $0.29 per share effective with the 2015 fourth quarter regular dividend to be paid January 4, 2016 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2015.