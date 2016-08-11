MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mlp Q2 EBIT swings to loss of EUR 1.0 mln

Mlp AG : MLP Achieves significant increase in revenue on quarterly and half basis . Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to 131.3 million euros ($146.61 million) . Q2 EBIT is a loss of 1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.1 million euros .Efficiency measures and growth initiatives are also running according to schedule.

MLP H1 EBIT down 4.9 pct to EUR 7.7 mln

MLP AG : Interim group report for the first half-year and the second quarter 2016 . H1 total revenue at 283.6 million euros ($316.53 million), up 15.8 percent on previous year . H1 EBIT 7.7 million euros, down 4.9 percent .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards.

MLP Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros

MLP AG : Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros) . Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago . Efficiency measures introduced on schedule . Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards . Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017 ."Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success".

MLP AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

MLP AG:Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 euro cents for FY 2015.

MLP comments on FY 2015 EBIT forecast

MLP AG:In FY 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to FY 2014.FY 2015 reported EBIT 39.00 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT estimate 42.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.