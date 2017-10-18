Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)
419.55INR
11:12am BST
Rs-3.35 (-0.79%)
Rs422.90
Rs424.00
Rs426.00
Rs406.60
3,166,232
2,051,471
Rs455.55
Rs244.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises 11.51 bln rupees through public issue of NCDs
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Sept-quarter consol profit drops about 35 pct
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qrtr consol profit marginally up
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
