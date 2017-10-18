Edition:
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

419.55INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs422.90
Open
Rs424.00
Day's High
Rs426.00
Day's Low
Rs406.60
Volume
3,166,232
Avg. Vol
2,051,471
52-wk High
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises 11.51 bln rupees through public issue of NCDs
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Says raised INR 11.51 billion through public issue of NCDs.  Full Article

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Sept-quarter consol profit drops about 35 pct
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 948.2 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 14.92 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 14.20 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qrtr consol profit marginally up
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol net profit 1.08 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.68 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; consol net sales was 15.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees

Oct 18 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

