Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises 11.51 bln rupees through public issue of NCDs

July 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Says raised INR 11.51 billion through public issue of NCDs.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Sept-quarter consol profit drops about 35 pct

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 948.2 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 14.92 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 14.20 billion rupees.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qrtr consol profit marginally up

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol net profit 1.08 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.68 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; consol net sales was 15.05 billion rupees .