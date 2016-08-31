MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)
1,921.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
-9.00 (-0.47%)
1,930.00
1,933.00
1,935.00
1,913.00
1,204,700
3,475,719
2,669.00
1,709.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MMI expects FY diluted HEPS to be down by 23 pct-28 pct
MMI Holdings Ltd
S. Africa's Competition Commission approves PIC/N3TC deal
S. Africa's Competition Commission : S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended that large merger between Firstrand Bank and target properties from MMI Group be approved without conditions . S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended to tribunal that merger whereby LGL and PIC intends to acquire TRAC be approved without conditions . S. Africa's Competition Commission found that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa. . S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
MMI Holdings reports improved claims ratio
Mmi Holdings Ltd
UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)