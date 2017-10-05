3M Co (MMM.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers.Says ‍pricing of its tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million 5.70 percent notes due 2037 and 6 ⅜ percent debentures due 2028​.Says ‍offers will expire on Oct. 19, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​.

3M files lawsuit against Thunder Finish for patent, trademark infringement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co ::3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M's PPS.Suit alleges that Thunder Finish's marketing materials for the products infringe 3M's registered trademarks​."Suit alleges certain Thunder Finish after-market spray gun paint cup products infringe 3M patent rights directed to 3M PPS technology".

3M sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion

3M Co : FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $30.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . 2016 full-year earnings per share estimated to be at low-end of $8.15 to $8.20 range . Sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion Further company coverage: [MMM.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

3M subsidiary wins contracts for 2 U.S. army soldier protection programs

3m Co : 3M Co - contract awarded to Ceradyne is valued at over $7 million for delivery of more than 5,300 IHPS helmet systems . 3M Co - production is expected to start in 2017 .3M subsidiary wins contracts for two U.S. Army soldier protection programs.

3M Co says seeing indications of positive movement in U.S. industrial market - Conf call

3M Co : Says sees 2016 gross share repurchases of $3.5 billion-$4.5 billion, down from $4 billion-$6 billion previously . Says co is in a good position to bolster growth with or without acquisitions . Says expects "external growth market" to continue moving sideways in 2017 . Says expects industrial and electronics and energy businesses to have improved growth rates in 2017, compared with 2016 . Says sees pension to be $150 million headwind for 3M for 2017 . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says "We have to wait out for the geopolitical situation to be settled in EMEA region before we start to see some big growth coming back there" . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says pleased with growth in West Europe in Q3 . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says seeing indications of positive movement in the U.S. industrial market relative to manufacturing Further company coverage: [MMM.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

3M reports Q3 earnings per share $2.15

3M Co : 3M delivers third-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.15 per share . Q3 earnings per share $2.15 . Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.20 . Q3 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.71 billion . 3M co says Q3 organic local-currency sales decreased 0.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 0.3 percent to sales . Says for full-year 2016, 3M updated its forecast for earnings per share to be in range of $8.15 to $8.20 versus a prior range of $8.15 to $8.30 . Says for full year now expects organic local-currency sales growth to be approximately flat versus a previous range of 0 to 1 percent . Says also updated its tax rate for FY to be approximately 29 percent versus a prior range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent . Says continues to expect free cash flow conversion in range of 95 to 105 percent for fy . FY2016 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $30.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says for industrial, Q3 sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in U.S. dollars . Says for the quarter, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.5 percent year-on-year .Qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in u.s. Dollars.

3M Co sets quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share

3M Co : 3M board declares quarterly dividend; company marks 100 consecutive years of dividends paid .Sets quarterly dividend of $1.11per share.

BRIEF-3M says see no reason to change strategy in Europe based on Brexit - Conf Call

3M Co : Says continues to expect full-year capex in $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln range . Says continue to expect full-year gross share repurchases to be in range of $4 bln-$6 bln . Says electronics and energy biz continues to be impacted by weak end market demand; says expect challenges in the biz to persist into 2H 2016 . Says UK is less than 3 pct of 3M's annual revenue; says see no reason to change strategy around Europe based on outcome of Brexit . Says targeting margin expansion in range of 100 to 150 basis points for FY 2016 . Says lowered FY 2016 sales forecast is "very much" related to revenue declines in electrical and energy biz . Says if foreign exchange rates stays where they are today, biggest impact on 3M's 2017 earnings would be diminishment of hedging gains . Says will have to wait into 2017 before seeing growth in consumer electronics Further company coverage: [MMM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

3M reports Q2 sales of $7.7 billion and EPS of $2.08

3M delivers quarterly results : Qtrly organic local-currency sales declined 0.2 percent . Also estimates its full-year tax rate will be in range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent . FY2016 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $30.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.08 per share . Q2 earnings per share $2.08 . Q2 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.71 billion . Q2 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.30 . 3M Co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 0.1 percent in U.S. dollars . 3M forecasts foreign currency translation to reduce 2016 sales by 1 to 2 percent, versus a previous expected reduction of 1 to 3 percent .Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth guidance to be in range of 0 to 1 percent.

3M recalls hard hats due to shock hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC): Recall involves 3M vented hard hats sold under 3M, 3M Tekk Protection and Aosafety brands . Recall involves about 7,500 units of 3M's hard hats .3M recalls hard hats due to shock hazard.