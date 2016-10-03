Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metropole Television announces sale of 2 websites

Metropole Television SA :Announces sale of the websites Happyview.fr and Malentille.com to Alain Afflelou Group.

M6 H1 net profit group share up at 83.5 million euros

M6 : H1 advertising revenue of 427.1 million euros ($469.2 million) (up 5.3 pct) . H1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA): 136.0 million euros (up 32.6 pct) . H1 net profit group share of 83.5 million euros versus 58.3 million euros a year ago . H1 consolidated revenue of 645.5 million euros versus 629.9 million euros a year ago .Will pursue its policy of investing in its viewing schedules in order to continue improving its audience figures and market share.

M6 acquires Mandarin Cinema

Metropole Television SA : Acquisition of Mandarin Cinema .Mandarin Cinema holds a catalogue of 32 feature films.

M6 to transfer M6 Mobile customers to Orange

Metropole Television SA : Orange SA and M6 Group have jointly decided to gradually transfer M6 mobile by orange account holders to equivalent Orange services . M6 group will continue to receive payment for managing account holder base and trademark licence until June 30, 2019, which will contribute 64 million euros ($71.2 million) to group's operating profit .From 2016 M6 will receive contractual compensation of 50 million euros (EBITA impact) in respect of end of marketing.

Metropole Television to propose FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.85/share

Metropole Television SA:Executive board will propose payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share, unchanged from dividend paid in 2015.