Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.10EUR
3:46pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
€20.23
Open
€20.20
Day's High
€20.30
Day's Low
€20.08
Volume
44,613
Avg. Vol
106,976
52-wk High
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metropole Television announces sale of 2 websites
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Metropole Television SA :Announces sale of the websites Happyview.fr and Malentille.com to Alain Afflelou Group.  Full Article

M6 H1 net profit group share up at 83.5 million euros
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

M6 : H1 advertising revenue of 427.1 million euros ($469.2 million) (up 5.3 pct) . H1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA): 136.0 million euros (up 32.6 pct) . H1 net profit group share of 83.5 million euros versus 58.3 million euros a year ago . H1 consolidated revenue of 645.5 million euros versus 629.9 million euros a year ago .Will pursue its policy of investing in its viewing schedules in order to continue improving its audience figures and market share.  Full Article

M6 acquires Mandarin Cinema
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Metropole Television SA : Acquisition of Mandarin Cinema .Mandarin Cinema holds a catalogue of 32 feature films.  Full Article

M6 to transfer M6 Mobile customers to Orange
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Metropole Television SA : Orange SA and M6 Group have jointly decided to gradually transfer M6 mobile by orange account holders to equivalent Orange services . M6 group will continue to receive payment for managing account holder base and trademark licence until June 30, 2019, which will contribute 64 million euros ($71.2 million) to group's operating profit .From 2016 M6 will receive contractual compensation of 50 million euros (EBITA impact) in respect of end of marketing.  Full Article

Metropole Television to propose FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.85/share
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Metropole Television SA:Executive board will propose payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share, unchanged from dividend paid in 2015.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

