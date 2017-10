Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Declared an interim dividend of 50 paise per equity share .

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Company is proposed to issue non-convertible debentures aggregating to 2.50 billion rupees on private placement basis .

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to 1.40 billion rupees .

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to 1.50 billion rupees .

Manappuram Finance Ltd :To issue secured redeemable NCDs up to inr 400 million by way of private placement.

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 696.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 6.05 billion rupees versus 5.01 billion rupees last year .

Manappuram Finance Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.45 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each.