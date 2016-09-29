Edition:
United Kingdom

Managem SA (MNG.CS)

MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,627.00MAD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
null1,628.00
Open
null1,629.00
Day's High
null1,629.00
Day's Low
null1,627.00
Volume
4
Avg. Vol
2,032
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Avocet Mining confirms in talks with Managem, others
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Avocet Mining Plc : Comment on press speculation .Co confirms has held discussions with several interested parties, including managem sa, but negotiations ongoing, no transaction concluded..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Managem SA News

» More MNG.CS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials