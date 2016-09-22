Edition:
Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,405.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.65 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs2,410.65
Open
Rs2,424.00
Day's High
Rs2,429.90
Day's Low
Rs2,400.00
Volume
4,440
Avg. Vol
10,584
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Monsanto India says board to consider Bayer's open offer on Sept 26
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Monsanto India Ltd : Meeting on Sept 26 to consider announcement made by Bayer on September 19 regarding open offer Further company coverage: [MNSN.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Monsanto India to appoint Saurabh Vaidya as CFO
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Monsanto India Ltd : Decided to appoint Saurabh Dilip Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) .  Full Article

Monsanto India June-qtr profit up 6 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Monsanto India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 666 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 2.36 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 627.9 million rupees; Net sales was 2.60 billion rupees .  Full Article

Monsanto India Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Monsanto India Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per share.Says aforesaid dividend will be paid on or after March 23, 2016.  Full Article

Monsanto India Ltd News

Monsanto to sell its cotton seed brand to India's Tierra Agrotech

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 Monsanto Co will sell its small branded cotton seed business to local firm Tierra Agrotech Private Ltd, but remains fully committed to India's agriculture sector, a Monsanto India spokesman said on Friday.

