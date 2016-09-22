Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Monsanto India says board to consider Bayer's open offer on Sept 26

Monsanto India Ltd : Meeting on Sept 26 to consider announcement made by Bayer on September 19 regarding open offer Further company coverage: [MNSN.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Monsanto India to appoint Saurabh Vaidya as CFO

Monsanto India Ltd : Decided to appoint Saurabh Dilip Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) .

Monsanto India June-qtr profit up 6 pct

Monsanto India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 666 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 2.36 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 627.9 million rupees; Net sales was 2.60 billion rupees .

Monsanto India Ltd declares second interim dividend

Monsanto India Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per share.Says aforesaid dividend will be paid on or after March 23, 2016.